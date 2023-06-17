Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Down 5%

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Malayan Banking Berhad Trading Up 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

