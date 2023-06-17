Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Shares Up 2.5%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.10. 4,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Maiden Holdings North America Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Maiden Holdings North America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.