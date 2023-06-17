Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

