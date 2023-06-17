Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. 27,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $20.24.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

