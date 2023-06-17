LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 95,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 69.2% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Campion Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

