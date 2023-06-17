Lynch & Associates IN Sells 647 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

