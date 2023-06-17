Lynch & Associates IN Sells 510 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

