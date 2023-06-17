Lynch & Associates IN Sells 468 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 61,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

