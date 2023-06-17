Lynch & Associates IN Sells 440 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 362,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 135,916 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,991,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

FMAT stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

