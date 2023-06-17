Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,039 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

