Lynch & Associates IN Has $6.25 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

