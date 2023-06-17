Lynch & Associates IN Has $12.13 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 3.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average is $180.71. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

