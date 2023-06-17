Lynch & Associates IN Has $1.06 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $42.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

