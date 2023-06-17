Lynch & Associates IN Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,180,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

