Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the May 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Luminex Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LUMIF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Luminex Resources has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.32.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Orquideas, and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

