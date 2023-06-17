Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $298.86 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

