Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.35 on Friday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

