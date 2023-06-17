Luken Investment Analytics LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 13.5% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.59 and its 200-day moving average is $318.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

