Luken Investment Analytics LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

