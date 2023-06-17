Luceco (LON:LUCE) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.62). Approximately 104,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 344,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.80 ($1.59).

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded Luceco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02. The firm has a market cap of £208.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,851.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,142.86%.

In other Luceco news, insider Tim Surridge bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,510.10 ($30,668.29). In related news, insider Will Hoy purchased 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £840.24 ($1,051.35). Also, insider Tim Surridge purchased 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,510.10 ($30,668.29). In the last three months, insiders bought 69,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,435,034. Company insiders own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

