Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Somerset Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $217.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

