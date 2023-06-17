Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

