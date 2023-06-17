Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 39.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sanofi by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.