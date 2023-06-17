Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,657 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,711,000 after purchasing an additional 529,655 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,654,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 336,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 197,261 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

COPX opened at $39.56 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

