Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Trading Down 6%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 78,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 107,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Logiq Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Logiq had a negative net margin of 272.55% and a negative return on equity of 467.32%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands.

