Litecoin Price Tops $77.32 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for about $77.32 or 0.00291667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and $296.30 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013271 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,165,777 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
