Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $359.01 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $359.01 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $77.07 or 0.00290415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013244 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,163,889 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
