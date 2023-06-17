LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the first quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the second quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

