LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
