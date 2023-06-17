Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 115,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 255,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Lion One Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$138.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lion One Metals Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company's principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

