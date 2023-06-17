Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 775.6 days.

Lion Stock Performance

LIOPF stock remained flat at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.11.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

