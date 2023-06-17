Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in May

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 15th total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 775.6 days.
Lion Stock Performance
LIOPF stock remained flat at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08. Lion has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.11.
About Lion
