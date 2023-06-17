Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) VP Sean Durbin Sells 1,966 Shares of Stock

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $375.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $378.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.17.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Linde by 4,122.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.