Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 27,353 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80.

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.91. The stock has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $289.68 and a 12-month high of $456.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.