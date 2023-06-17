Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Shares of Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 322059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Light Science Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.90. The company has a market cap of £3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -56.25.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

