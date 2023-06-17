Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFCR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lifecore Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFCR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 482,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Lifecore Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $251.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 64.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Others. The Lifecore segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is widely distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.