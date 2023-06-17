Lido Staked ETH Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.56 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $12.56 billion and approximately $19.46 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,734.86 or 0.06543442 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,238,093 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,231,297.76320721. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,722.43034249 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $13,040,094.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

