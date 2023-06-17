Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 203,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Lichen China Trading Down 6.0 %

LICN stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,333. Lichen China has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lichen China

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lichen China stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Lichen China Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Lichen China at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lichen China

Lichen China Limited focuses on providing financial and taxation solution services, education support services, and software and maintenance services under its Lichen brand. Lichen China Limited is based in JINJIANG, China.

