Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Shares Down 4.2%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Resources Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 3,139.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000.
Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile
Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.
