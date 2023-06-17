Lennar’s (LEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.56.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.46 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $121.95.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $45,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its stake in Lennar by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

