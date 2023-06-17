Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for 1.6% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Leidos by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Leidos by 17.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 16,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

