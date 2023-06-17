Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Buys $49,995.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter bought 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 2.6 %

LSEA opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.61. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 87,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

