Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 725 ($9.07) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Panmure Gordon cut Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 625 ($7.82) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $710.00.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

