Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.5 %

LANC opened at $186.04 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $120.72 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,930,000 after purchasing an additional 414,040 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.