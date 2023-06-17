Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $612.65 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60. The company has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $558.36 and a 200-day moving average of $505.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

