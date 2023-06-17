Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $78.68 million and $3.29 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001852 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 launched on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 227,425,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.