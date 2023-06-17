Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY remained flat at $28.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.53. Kuraray has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

