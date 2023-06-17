Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Down 3.6%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 912,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 692,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $13,304,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $7,930,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

