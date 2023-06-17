Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.90. 355,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.37. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $426.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.98 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 281.48%.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, EVP Andrew B. Nace acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $11,246,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 189,970 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.