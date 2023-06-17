Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Price Performance

Shares of KKPNY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 129,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,104. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

About Koninklijke KPN

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.0824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.34%.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.