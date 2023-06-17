Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $633,142.11

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $31.75 million and $633,142.11 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00096488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00042301 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

