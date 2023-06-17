Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Jason Ehrlich Sells 1,132 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $10,663.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at $552,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Jason Ehrlich sold 2,258 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $20,841.34.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26,200.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

